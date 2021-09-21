Premier Brantley attends UN meetings, Hon. Alexis Jeffers is Acting Premier

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 21, 2021) – – The following is an announcement from the Office of the Premier of Nevis in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

This is to inform that Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, in his capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, has travelled off island to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76).

Premier Brantley left Nevis on September 20, 2021 and is expected to be away for approximately one week.

In his absence Deputy Premier, Hon. Alexis Jeffers will act as Premier.

Photo Caption: Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Acting Premier of Nevis