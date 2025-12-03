St. Kitts Welcomes Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady on Inaugural Call to Port Zante

Basseterre, St. Kitts (03 December 2025) — St. Kitts proudly celebrated a new milestone in its cruise tourism sector today as it welcomed Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, Brilliant Lady, on her inaugural cruise call to Port Zante. The arrival of the cutting-edge, ‘Adult-by-Design’ vessel marks the start of a significant new partnership for the destination, showcasing St. Kitts’ growing appeal as a premier Caribbean port of call.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, expressed her enthusiasm for the ship’s arrival.

“The Brilliant Lady’s inaugural call is a beacon of confidence in the St. Kitts tourism product and a wonderful way to enhance our 2025-2026 cruise season,” said Minister Henderson. “We are thrilled to partner with Virgin Voyages, a brand synonymous with innovation and unique experiences. Their commitment to ‘Adult-by-Design’ luxury aligns perfectly with our strategic efforts to diversify and elevate our visitor offerings. We extend a warm Kittitian welcome to her crew and passengers who will now have the opportunity to discover the destination’s dynamic offerings.

The inaugural visit also reinforces St. Kitts’ ongoing efforts to expand its cruise portfolio through strategic partnerships that deliver both economic impact and elevated guest experiences. With each new vessel arrival, the destination continues to strengthen its reputation as a must-visit Caribbean port, offering world-class berthing facilities, seamless service, and authentic cultural encounters that resonate with today’s discerning traveller.

St. Kitts looks ahead with optimism to future collaborations with Virgin Voyages and other industry leaders.

