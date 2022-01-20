Nevis featured in award-wining luxury travel blog – Pursuitist

Photo caption: Four Seasons Resort, Nevis – an aerial view (photo provided)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 20, 2022) — The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) recently welcomed Mr. Christopher Parr, Editor-in-Chief of Pursuitist.com to explore the island’s finest offerings as part of its international public relations efforts.

According to the NTA, Pursuitist is considered one of the most influential luxury blogs with a roster of international editors and guest contributors who have diligently curated a rich list detailing the world’s best in travel, food, and style.

Parr, named one of the Top 10 Luxury Travel Bloggers by USA Today Readers, has also written for Conde Nast Traveler, USA Today, Business Insider, and is the on-air host of Travel Tuesday on WISC TV CBS.

Photo cation: Mr. Christopher Parr, Editor-in-Chief, of Pursuitist.com and luxury travel blogger at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis (photo courtesy Mr. Christopher Parr)



No stranger to international travel and the challenges that sometimes accompany it, Parr begins his review of Nevis by answering the question asked by many potential visitors, “Is Nevis safe?” He confidently advises that while travellers should always take common-sense precautions, he finds Nevis to be “as safe as the US state of Minnesota!” He then goes on to describe his Top 5 favourite discoveries in the areas of Caribbean luxury, history, dining, adventure and nature, and of course – beaches.

Reacting to Parr’s visit, Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer at the NTA noted that it was an enjoyable experience for the Authority.

Photo caption: Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Tourism Authority

“It’s always a pleasure to introduce our little piece of paradise to interested journalists who can then share their impressions of the island with a broader audience.”

“In this case, we particularly enjoyed working with Pursuitist as they aim to inspire and educate their readers by reporting on authentic experiences and engaging content that speaks to the luxury consumer… We like to think that Nevis, similar to Pursuitist, represents luxury redefined,” she said.

Photo caption: Oualie Beach – an aerial view (photo provided)

In his article, Parr names Four Seasons Nevis as his favourite resort on the island, noting its stupendous golf and top-notch culinary experiences. For history buffs, he points to the Alexander Hamilton House and History Museum as a must-visit. When it comes to fine and fun dining, Parr recommends the beachfront Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill for a laid-back lunch. For an intimate dinner under the stars, he suggests Luna Restaurant & Tapas Bar where casual yet elegant meals are served in a tropical garden courtyard setting; and for a high-end fine dining experience, Parr directs readers to Mango Restaurant at Four Seasons and recommends getting there in time to first enjoy a cocktail at sunset.

When not savouring the island’s delicious culinary offerings, Parr recommends getting out and exploring the natural beauty of Nevis. He cites a few of his favourite activities, including the Funky Monkey ATV tour for an adventurous overview of the entire island; a visit to the Botanical Gardens which he describes as “stunningly attractive;” and a trip to the Old Bath House where visitors can see the ruins of this grand 18th-century hotel and spa and take a dip in a volcanic bath. Perhaps leaving the best for last, Parr draws readers’ attention to two beaches: Pinney’s, renowned for its smooth saffron-coloured sand, and Oualie Beach, where visitors can delight in fantastic snorkelling and other water sports.

