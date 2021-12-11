St. Kitts Welcomes the Inaugural Call of MSC Seaview

BASSETERRE (11th December 2021): The MSC Seaview made its inaugural call to St. Kitts today, December 11th, 2021, at 8am, making it one of the first cruise vessels to arrive under the ease of new travel restrictions, allowing cruise passengers to explore the destination freely. To commemorate the inaugural arrival the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority hosted a plaque exchange ceremony on Port Zante.



“We are extremely privileged to welcome the captain, crew and passengers of the MSC Seaview for the very first time to St. Kitts, during a significant milestone of the phased restart of the cruise sector,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “Passengers are no longer limited to Port Zante or travel approved experiences, but can now FREELY enjoy all that the destination has to offer including the historical town of Basseterre.”



Minister Grant further noted that the ease in restrictions was a testament to the hard work of tourism officials, the COVID-19 Task Force, tourism stakeholders and the general public for committing to an all of society approach that has worked in keeping both locals and cruise passengers safe.



This is our fifth inaugural call since the official start of the season on 1st November 2021:

Celebrity Apex – Wednesday 10 November 2021

Aida Perla – Tuesday 16 November 2021.

Enchanted Princess – Tuesday 23 November, 2021

Seabourn Ovation – Thursday 25 November, 2021

MSC Seaview – Saturday 11 December, 2021

MSC Seaview is the second ship of the MSC’s Seaside class ships, the vessels are known as “the next generation of smart ships” because they feature the latest technology available including smart phone apps to access cabins and technology to allow geo-location for children. MSC Seaview offers first class facilities for all ages, world-class dining with incredible views, and luxurious and comfortable accommodation for all ages and family sizes.

