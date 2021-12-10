United States Donates More Pfizer Vaccines to St. Kitts and Nevis

The U.S. Government donated an additional 6,300 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, December 9. The shipment arrived to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport around 7:00 p.m. and was met by Operations Manager of the Joseph N. France General Hospital Ms. Gail Cranston and U.S. Embassy Public Affairs Officer Larry Socha. This most recent delivery brings the total number of Pfizer vaccines donated free of charge to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis by the U.S. Government to 18,000 doses. A donation of 11,700 vaccines arrived in August.

Speaking on behalf of the St. Kitts and Nevis government, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws thanked the United States for the donation, saying, “As of December 9, 53.4% of the total population of St. Kitts and Nevis is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We are very appreciative of this timely donation from the U.S. Government, which will help us increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate for the Federation. This will help mitigate the impact of the fourth wave of infections.”

U.S. Embassy Representative Larry Socha explained, “The vaccination rate here clearly shows the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are committed to defeating this pandemic. Our donations of these Pfizer vaccines, free of charge and with no strings attached, demonstrate the United States will continue to be your partner in saving lives and stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

In June, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to then Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago about U.S. public health support for the Caribbean. She explained the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to achieve broad global vaccine coverage, respond to local healthcare needs, and help as many countries as possible who requested vaccines. Soon after, the White House announced the donation of 5.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the 15 countries that comprise CARICOM.

END