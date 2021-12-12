Instagram launches Playback

By: T. Chapman, (Content Creator & Social Media Coach)

Popular social media app Instagram is all set to give users a glimpse of this year gone by. The Facebook-owned app introduced a new feature called Playback on Thursday 9 December 2021.

The feature allows Instagram users to relive their Stories from 2021. Instagram will share a curated Playback of 10 Stories for each user

Users have the ability to edit, add or remove the Stories from their Playback list via their Stories archive. The Stories archive will pop-up within their Playback list.

Instagram users will see a message in their feed inviting them to create a Playback. Users can click on the ‘2021’ sticker if they want to view and share their Playback.