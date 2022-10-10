St. Kitts Welcomes Inaugural Visit of Seabourn Venture

Left to Right: Joseph Wilson, Sea Ports Manager, SCASPA | Stig Betten, Captain, Seabourn Venture | The Honourable Dr. Terrence Drew, Prime Minister, St. Kitts & Nevis | Olonzo Alexander, Port Services Manager, Delisle Walwyn & Co Ltd | Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

Basseterre, St. Kitts (10 October 2022) – Seabourn Venture, an ultra-luxury and modernized cruise vessel, made its inaugural voyage to St. Kitts today, 10 October 2022. The ship tendered at South Friars, where cruise passengers were ready to venture into the wonders of Sugar City.



Seabourn Venture launched in July 2022 is an excellent addition to the cruise sector. The luxury vessel is designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and includes modern hardware and technology that extends the ship’s global deployment and capabilities. It accommodates 264 passengers and 120 crew members, ready to create unforgettable memories while sailing through pristine waters. In addition, the vessel has two custom-built submarines carried onboard, allowing passengers to explore underwater treasures.

Prime Minister, The Honourable Dr. Terrence Drew stated that it was a pleasure to welcome Seabourn Venture on its inaugural visit to St. Kitts.



“The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is grateful for this call and all future calls of Seabourn and its parent company, Carnival Corporation. The cruise sector has tremendous economic value and has over the years has sustained the livelihood of many of our nationals and residents. Our vendors, employees of attraction sites, taxi and tour bus operators depend on this fragile yet resilient sector to provide for their families. The importance of your visit cannot be overstated,” Prime Minister Drew said.



Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson also added that “the return of cruise vessels to St. Kitts post COVID-19 comes at an auspicious time with the destination’s recent campaign launch ‘Venture Deeper’. St. Kitts is refreshed, re-energized, and ready to dominate the 2022-2023 cruise season. Our goal is to capitalize on our impressive brand image by offering impeccable guest experiences, thus encouraging greater spend on island.”



Cruise passengers partook in authentic Kittitian experiences by immersing themselves in the rich culture, history, cuisine, and adventures the destination offers.



The destination anticipates a fruitful 2022-2023 cruise season and is eager to welcome increased maiden cruise calls as the season progresses.

