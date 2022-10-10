Prime Minister Dr. Drew and Premier Brantley to visit the Republic of China (Taiwan) 

Photo caption: (l-r) Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; and Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley at the Prime Minister’s Office at Government Headquarters on Church Street, Basseterre (August 19, 2022)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 10, 2022) – – Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew to join him on his first official state visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan) since taking office, a gesture Premier Brantley said is demonstrative of the growing relationship and cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Premier and Prime Minister Dr. Drew have met on a number of occasions and both have publicly expressed their commitment to working closely together to deliver sustainable development for the country and for the advancement of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to Mr. Brantley, both leaders share the common objective of “creating a mechanism for dialogue and greater engagement between the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the Premier and our two islands”.

On Saturday, October 08, 2022, the Honourable Premier and the Honourable Prime Minister along with members of the Federal Cabinet and the Nevis Island Administration Cabinet, joined His Excellency Michael Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and his colleagues from the Taiwan Technical Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis on a National Day Health Walk in St. Kitts. The event was held in observance of the 111 year anniversary of the Republic of China (Taiwan)’s National Day, known also as Double Ten Day.

Premier Brantley has extolled the longstanding bilateral relationship enjoyed by the Republic of China (Taiwan) and St. Kitts and Nevis. He said the Republic of China (Taiwan) continues not only to be a friend to St Kitts and Nevis but has also demonstrated that it is “truly our best friend internationally”.

He furthered that both islands remain deeply committed to the relationship with Republic of China (Taiwan) and he looks forward to joining Prime Minister Dr. Drew on the November 05 to 13 visit as they seek to strengthen diplomatic ties and bonds of friendship between the two countries.

