PM Dr Drew to make official state visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan) in November

Prime Minister the Hon Dr Terrance Drew (left), with Resident Ambassador His Excellency Michael Lin (centre), and Premier of Nevis the Hon Mark Brantley at Independence Square before the start of the walk.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 8, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, has announced that his first official state visit will be to the Republic of China (Taiwan) next month, November, stating that the relationship between the two countries which was established in 1983 has stood the test of time.

The Honourable Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, made the announcement on Saturday October 8 on the Frigate Bay lawns at the end of Taiwan National Day Health Walk which he participated in. It was held in celebration of the 111th Anniversary of Taiwan’s independence that will be observed on Monday, October 10 (Double Ten Day).

“Let me announce that my first official state visit will be to Taiwan in November,” Prime Minister Drew told scores of persons who had taken part in the walk, which was led by the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Michael Lin. “I want to thank the Republic of China (Taiwan) who will have us there.”

Joining Prime Minister Drew on the Taiwan National Day Health Walk included Minister of Tourism et al, the Hon Marsha Henderson, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, Senator the Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke, Premier of Nevis the Hon Mark Brantley, and Deputy Premier of Nevis the Hon Alexis Jeffers.

“I also want to announce that the Premier (of Nevis, the Hon Mark Brantley) will also be on that trip with us to Taiwan, with another member from Nevis,” added Dr Drew. “So it is just a demonstration that St. Kitts and Nevis, and Taiwan continue on the strong path of great relations.”

Turning his attention to all who participated in the walk, the Honourable Prime Minister told them that the act was a symbol for the strong relationship that exists between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan). The relationship, he added, was established in 1983 the year St. Kitts and Nevis attained its independence.

“This relationship has stood the test of time,” commented the fourth Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. “Irrespective of the political administration that has been (in government), this relationship continues to be strong. It shows that the relationship is just beyond any political party, but really the relationship is a close-tight connection between the people of China on Taiwan, and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Through Ambassador His Excellency Michael Lin, the Prime Minister congratulated the President and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on their one hundred and eleventh National Day anniversary celebration, and conveyed St. Kitts and Nevis’s warmest congratulations to them, and wished them much more success.

Dr Drew also took time to acknowledge those who took part in the walk, including members of the local Taiwan’s Mission, immediate former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Member of Parliament for Constituency Number Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, former Deputy Prime Minister, the Member of Parliament for Constituency Number Five, the Hon Shawn Richards, and former Minister Mr Ian Patches Liburd.

Also taking part in the walk that had started at Independence Square and ended on the Frigate Bay lawns, were Permanent Secretary Dr Dolores Stapleton Harris (Ministry of Health), Permanent Secretary Ms Sharon Rattan (Ministry of Environment, and Constituency Empowerment), and Acting Permanent Secretary Ms Naeemah Hazelle (Office of the Prime Minister).

