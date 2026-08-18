St. Kitts Trio Earn CWI High-Performance Camp Selection After Strong Rising Stars Campaign

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) proudly congratulates three of the Federation’s promising young female cricketers on their selection to Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Under-19 Women’s High-Performance Camp in Antigua.

Zara Skerritt, Leanga Warner and Aaliyah Weekes, who represented the Leeward Islands at the recently concluded Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship, are among 22 players selected for the two-week High-Performance Camp, which runs from August 17 to 29.

The selection represents a significant achievement for the three St. Kitts players and another important step in their development as they pursue opportunities within the West Indies women’s cricket pathway.

The St. Kitts contingent made a notable impact during the Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship, with Zara Skerritt and Aaliyah Weekes finishing among the tournament’s top five run-scorers.

Skerritt produced an impressive campaign, scoring 113 runs at an average of 28.25, including a top score of 37 not out.

Weekes also made a valuable contribution, finishing with 105 runs at an average of 20.20, including a top score of 31 not out.

Their performances helped showcase the quality and potential of young female cricketers from St. Kitts while contributing to the Leeward Islands’ campaign.

Warner’s selection alongside Skerritt and Weekes gives St. Kitts three representatives in the 22-player High-Performance group and further highlights the depth of emerging female cricket talent on the island.

The CWI High-Performance Camp forms part of the region’s preparations for the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2027 and is designed to identify, develop and prepare the next generation of West Indies women’s cricketers.

Selection for the camp was based on performances in the Rising Stars Championship, technical assessments, age eligibility for the 2027 World Cup, tactical awareness, temperament, competitiveness, fitness and the overall balance of the squad.

The players transitioned directly from the regional tournament into the High-Performance environment, providing CWI coaches with an opportunity to build on their performances and work with them on areas identified for further development.

CWI High-Performance Manager Dwain Gill said the decision to move the selected players directly into camp was deliberate.“The Rising Stars Championship gave us a valuable opportunity to see these players compete, respond to pressure and demonstrate their potential in a regional environment.”

Gill added that CWI wanted to continue the assessment and development process immediately.

“Bringing the selected players directly into camp allows us to build on what we have seen, work more closely with them and begin addressing the areas that will be critical to their progression.”

The camp will focus on technical, tactical, physical and mental development, while exposing the players to the standards, intensity and expectations associated with international cricket.

The programme is being led by Senior Women’s Assistant Coach Ryan Austin, alongside Shane Dowrich and West Indies Academy Head Coach Ramesh Subasinghe.

The St. Kitts Cricket Association recognizes this achievement as an important milestone for Skerritt, Warner and Weekes, and a positive reflection of the continued development of women’s cricket in St. Kitts.

The SKCA is particularly pleased to see two St. Kitts players rank among the leading run-scorers in the regional competition and all three players earn recognition through selection to the CWI High-Performance Camp.

Their achievements demonstrate the value of continued investment in youth cricket and the importance of providing young players with opportunities to compete at the regional level.

The SKCA extends sincere congratulations to Zara Skerritt, Leanga Warner and Aaliyah Weekes, their families, coaches, teammates and everyone who has contributed to their development.

The Association wishes the trio every success during the High-Performance Camp and looks forward to following their continued progress as they pursue their ambitions within West Indies women’s cricket.

The SKCA remains committed to supporting the development of young cricketers and creating opportunities for St. Kitts players to excel at the regional and international levels.

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