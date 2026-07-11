West Indies Secure First Test Series Win Against Sri Lanka in 23 Years

ST JOHN’S, Antigua- The West Indies ended a 23-year wait for a Test series victory over Sri Lanka, securing a 1-0 triumph in the two-match series following the drawn second Test in Antigua.



A pair of outstanding batting performances from Justin Greaves and Shai Hope inspired the West Indies to 499 all out in reply to Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 549. It marked the first time since 1995 that the West Indies posted three consecutive first-innings totals of 450 or more in tests.



The innings also saw the home side surpass 400 after conceding 500 or more in the first innings of a Test for the first time since 2015.



Greaves produced a career-defining innings of 180, displaying remarkable concentration during a marathon stay of more than eight-and-a-half hours at the crease. His knock came from 325 deliveries and included 14 fours and two sixes.

Together with Shai Hope, who scored a composed 112, Greaves shared a record 242-run partnership for the fifth wicket at the venue. Hope’s century was the third of his Test career and his second at the ground, following his 115 not out against Bangladesh in November 2024.

Greaves’ innings of 180 also ensured the West Indies had three batters score 150 or more in the series; the first time they have achieved the feat since 2005.



He reflected on his contributions where he captured the player of the match and the series awards.



“I think this will be top of the list, contributing to a team win and then contributing to a series win as well,” he said. “For me, first team series win as well in the Test Championship for us was a very, very big achievement.”

Greaves added that his mindset of team first has elevated his output in recent times, now with his third century in 16 test matches.



“Always wanting to do better, I think that’s the start of it. Always wanting to get really big scores,” Greaves shared. “Always talk about staying hungry in the dressing room. It’s just not for yourself; it’s just more for the team at the end of the day.

The allrounder further expressed.



“There are certain times that you might get a hundred or you might get a 90 and it might be good for you, but it’s not good enough for the team and its always team first for me. So, thinking big, thinking big scores really, really help the team.”

Captain Roston Chase praised Greaves for his impact with bat and ball throughout the encounter.



“When they asked me about the Man of the Series, he was my first pick, because he played a key role in this series,” Chase said. “Not only in scoring that big hundred but in the first game he bowled a tremendous spell and he got three wickets. “He’s a quality cricketer. He’s a guy that I grew up with, he went to school with me. From the first time I saw him I knew that he had great talent and this is something that I expected of him. So, I’m just happy to see that it’s come to life right now.”

The series win was Chase’s first at the helm, and it also broke a streak of ten test series without a win since 2023, which filled the skipper with elation.



“Yes, I’m very elated, especially against a team like Sri Lanka, that we struggle to beat even at home and especially when we go away to them – it’s very difficult to beat them,” Chase expressed. “So, to come here and to beat them, just not beat them but in a dominating kind of way, is very pleasing. And we haven’t won against them in 23 years. It feels great, especially after the year that we had last year, to come and start the year with this series victory, it feels great.”

The test team’s next assignment comes up against Pakistan from July 25-August 7 in Trinidad for another two-test series.

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