ST. KITTS TOURISM AUTHORITY LAUNCHES SEE 2026 INITIATIVE TO INSPIRE LOCALS TO DISCOVER THE VERY BEST OF THEIR ISLAND

Basseterre, St. Kitts (04 June 2026) — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) is proud to announce the launch of the St. Kitts Escape Experience — SEE 2026, a destination-wide staycation initiative designed to encourage residents of St. Kitts to explore, appreciate, and celebrate the hospitality that their island has to offer. From luxury resorts to beachside retreats, SEE 2026 brings together some of the finest properties on the island under one umbrella of unbeatable local rates, exclusive perks, and authentic Kittitian experiences.





Whether you’ve been meaning to treat yourself, celebrate a milestone, or simply press pause on the everyday routine, SEE 2026 gives you every reason to say yes to a staycation this summer and beyond.





“St. Kitts has always been a destination that captivates the world, but sometimes those closest to home are the last to fully experience what’s right on their doorstep. SEE 2026 is our invitation to every Kittitian and resident of the destination to slow down, indulge, and fall in love with this island all over again. Our hotel partners have crafted exceptional offers just for you, and we couldn’t be more excited to sharing it with you.”



— Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer, St. Kitts Tourism Authority





WHAT IS ST. KITTS ESCAPE EXPERIENCE?



SEE 2026 is SKTA’s local tourism initiative, built on the belief that experiencing your own island is one of the most rewarding things a resident can do. Through curated partnerships with participating hotels and resorts, the programme delivers a portfolio of exclusive staycation packages available only to residents of the island, offering savings, upgrades, and inclusions that simply aren’t available anywhere else.



PROPERTY SPOTLIGHT | WHAT’S INCLUDED?







1. Royal St. Kitts Hotel | Local 2026 Package



The Royal St. Kitts Hotel is welcoming residents with its Local 2026 package, exclusively available on its website at www.royalstkittshotel.com. To access the rate, guests must select the ‘Book Now’ button and enter the promo code ‘LOCAL.







Rates are set at US$109 per night for a Studio and US$169 per night for a Two-Bedroom, based on double occupancy and subject to 22% taxes. An additional charge of US$25 USD per person per night applies for extra guests.







This package is strictly available to residents, and valid proof of residency must be presented at check-in. The offer runs from 26 May to 31 August 2026, with blackout dates in effect from 20 June to 28 June 2026.







2. Koi Resort | Koi Walk-In (Booking Code: T3X)



Koi Resort is offering a deep-discount local staycation rate under their Walk-In package (Booking Code: T3X), designed for spontaneous getaways. The package is available for same-day walk-ins and next-day bookings of any length of stay, giving residents the flexibility to escape at a moment’s notice.







The package includes a specially discounted local resident room rate with complimentary continental breakfast for all booked guests, a 30% discount on all food and beverage purchases, a 30% discount on spa treatments for any spa spend above US$100, and a buy-one-get-one happy hour every evening from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm throughout the duration of the stay.







To qualify, a valid St. Kitts and Nevis photo ID is required at check-in. The offer is subject to availability, and blackout dates may apply. Food and beverage discounts apply to regular menu items only and do not apply to special events, promotional menus, or private dining.







Discounts cannot be combined with any other promotion, package, or special rate.







koiresort.com | +18694654499







3. Timothy Beach Resort | Local Staycation Special



Timothy Beach Resort is offering its Local Staycation Special, valid from now through 30 November 2026. The package covers a wide range of accommodation types to suit couples, families, and larger groups alike. Rates are as follows:



Mountain View Room: US$92 / EC$250 per night (1–2 guests)



Ocean View Room: US$104 / EC$280 per night (1–2 guests)



Regular Studio: US$115 / EC$310 per night (1–2 guests)



Large Studio: US$160 / EC$432 per night (1–4 guests)



1-Bedroom Suite: US$183 / EC$495 per night (1–4 guests)



2-Bedroom Suite: US$245 / EC$661 per night (1–6 guests)



2-Bedroom Townhouse: US$260 / EC$702 per night (1–6 guests)







timothybeach.com | +18694658597







4. St. Kitts Marriott Resort | Summer Local Rate



The St. Kitts Marriott Resort is participating in SEE 2026 with a specially curated summer package available from 1 July to 1 September 2026. The local resident rate is US$154.00 per night, plus 24.5% applicable taxes and fees.







Beyond the discounted room rate, the package includes additional inclusions designed to elevate the stay: a complimentary one-category room upgrade, a $20 Casino Match Play Coupon redeemable at the on-property casino, and the added convenience of early check-in and late check-out. This combination ensures residents can truly make the most of every moment of their staycation experience.







www.marriott.com/skbrb | +18694661200







5. Park Hyatt St. Kitts | Hyatt Loves Local



Under the banner of their ‘Hyatt Loves Local’ campaign, the Park Hyatt St. Kitts is presenting an exclusive suite of offers for local and Caribbean residents. The Staycation Bed & Breakfast Special features resident room rates starting at US$230 per night and must be booked and enjoyed by 27 August 2026.







All rates are subject to taxes and service charges, and a valid local ID must be shown at the time of service. Reservations are required and subject to availability.







Resident Breakfast Special | US$45: Guests can indulge in a hearty breakfast buffet alongside a curated selection of à la carte items at the discounted resident rate of US$45 per guest. One child aged 12 and under per paying adult guest dines complimentary; additional children are charged at half price.







Resident Dining Discount | 15% Off: Residents receive an exclusive 15% discount across all of the Park Hyatt’s dining outlets and special culinary experiences, including the iconic Sunday Brunch, Caribbean Lobster Night, Trattoria Night, and more. One child aged 12 and under per paying adult guest at special dining events is complimentary; additional children are charged at half price.







Resident Spa Discount | 20% Off: Guests are invited to rejuvenate at Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary, where they will enjoy 20% off all treatments designed to restore mind, body, and soul.







To book, visit parkhyattstkitts.com and enter corporate/group code 1037105 at checkout, or call the hotel directly at +1 869 468 1234. Discounts are non-transferable to non-resident guests within the party. Terms and conditions apply.







6. Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort | Local Staycation & Summer Day Pass



Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort is joining SEE 2026 with an exclusive local rate for their stunning Luxury Cottage with Pool. Priced at US$240.00 per night for a maximum of two persons, this rate is subject to a 22% tax and service charge.







Full payment is required at the time of booking, and cancellations must be made at least two days prior to arrival to avoid a penalty charge.







In addition to the overnight staycation offer, the property is also introducing a Summer Day Pass at just US$50.00 per person, making it the perfect option for residents who want to experience the magic of Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort without an overnight stay. The Day Pass is valid from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and includes the following:



• A refreshing welcome drink upon arrival



• Full use of the Main Pool, Gym & Tennis Courts



• Pool Chair (allocated on a first-come, first-served basis) and Towel Service



• 20% off all Spa Services during the visit



• A delicious 2-course lunch







bellemontsanctuaryresort.com | +1 869 465 7388







Whether you are seeking a full retreat or a sun-soaked day escape, Belle Mont Farm’s dual offering ensures there is something for every resident.

Research consistently shows that residents who experience their local tourism product become powerful advocates, sharing authentic stories that no marketing campaign can replicate. SEE 2026 is as much about building a community of local ambassadors as it is about offering a great deal on a great stay.







The initiative also comes at a strategic moment, as St. Kitts continues to position itself as a premier Caribbean destination. Residents who experience the island’s hospitality first-hand are best placed to inspire family, friends, and diaspora visitors to do the same.







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