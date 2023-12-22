Celebrity Ascent Makes Inaugural Cruise Call to St. Kitts, Reinforcing Island’s Tourism Appeal

Basseterre, St. Kitts (21 December 2023) – In a significant boost to St. Kitts’ dynamic tourism industry, the stunning new addition to the Celebrity Cruises fleet, Celebrity Ascent, made its inaugural cruise call to the destination today. This event marks the beginning of a promising partnership that aligns seamlessly with the destination’s flourishing tourism offerings, solidifying St. Kitts as a favored Caribbean destination for travelers.



Celebrity Ascent, the epitome of elegance and luxury at sea, stands at an imposing length of 1,086 feet, accommodating up to 3,366 guests in the utmost comfort. This state-of-the-art vessel features an array of world-class amenities, ranging from exquisite dining options to luxurious accommodations, enhancing the overall cruise experience for its passengers. With its cutting-edge design, environmental sustainability measures, and exceptional onboard services, Celebrity Ascent truly embodies the very essence of modern cruising.



CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson expressed his delight at Celebrity Ascent’s inaugural visit. “Today, we warmly welcome the Celebrity Ascent to St. Kitts, as its arrival adds to our thriving tourism landscape,” said CEO Thompson. “We are confident that our collaboration with Celebrity Cruises will not only enhance our tourism offerings but also contribute significantly to the growth of our economy.”



The timing of Celebrity Ascent’s inaugural call could not be more opportune, particularly during December, when St. Kitts experiences a surge in cruise ship visits. This month has proven to be exceptionally fruitful for the destination, with daily calls from various cruise lines, reinforcing St. Kitts’ position as a premier destination in the Caribbean. With only a single day missing a cruise call, the island’s unprecedented popularity among vacationers remains competitive in the region.



The inaugural visit of Celebrity Ascent to St. Kitts captures the attention of the global travel industry, showcasing the exceptional allure of the destination. This landmark event is undoubtedly a testament to the irrefutable appeal that St. Kitts holds for cruise travelers seeking an extraordinary, off-the-beaten-path experience.

