Port Zante Welcomes Three Cruise Ships on The Same Day

Inaugural Call Of The Aida Perla To St. Kitts

BASSETERRE (16th November, 2021): St Kitts welcomes AIDAperla inaugural call to the island today, November 16, 2021 at 08:00am. Celebrity Equinox and Explorer of the Seas are also both docked at Port Zante today, November 16, 2021. This is the first time since March 2020 that there are three cruise ships docked at Port Zante, a major milestone for cruise recovery in St. Kitts.

The arrival of three cruise ships on Wednesday also adds to an epic week of daily cruise calls for St. Kitts. For the first time since March 2020, St. Kitts is also slated to receive daily cruise calls this week (November 15-21) with an outstanding total of 11 cruise ships scheduled to visit the destination.



“We are thrilled to host three cruise ships on the same day as it exemplifies the rebound of our cruise sector and the hard work we’ve been doing on the island to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for cruise passengers,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “November has started off strong with the rebound of cruise calls to St. Kitts, and we are excited to continue welcoming back ships to Port Zante throughout the year as we steadily get back on pace to pre-COVID levels.”

First Three Cruise Ship Day

With Vessels Anchored At Port Zante Since March 2020Cruise ship passengers are invited to explore the destination via “Travel Approved” bubble vaccinated tours and attraction sites. Passengers interact solely with fully vaccinated taxi/tour operators, attraction tour guides, seaport officials and cruise related personnel. The attraction sites include:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

Port Zante including vendors from Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

Vibes Beach Bar

Reggae Beach

Spice Mill

St. Kitts’ renowned Port Zante provides cruise passengers with a premium experience to shop freely in the open Port and enjoy the wide variety and diversity of crafts, jewelry, souvenirs, restaurants, bars and the casino. To maintain the integrity of the “Travel Approved” bubble, the public has been asked not to venture into these designated areas while the ship is in port.



Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.

