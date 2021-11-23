BASSETERRE (23rd November, 2021): Effective today, November 23, 2021, please note the revised protocols for fully vaccinated international travelers, nationals and locals arriving by Air into the Federation.

International travelers arriving by air who have completed their 24-hour Vacation in Place can now freely enjoy tours and attractions and explore Port Zante while cruise ships are in port. These excursions include: Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park Carambola Beach Club Caribelle Batik Fairview Great House Palms Court Gardens Port Zante including vendors from Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks St. Kitts Scenic Railway Vibes Beach Bar Reggae Beach Spice Mill



Attractions and tours must be booked through the concierge desk at Travel Approved Hotel or Resort, and must utilize Travel Approved Taxis. Travelers must provide a photo ID and a photocopy or original vaccination card to enter attractions or participate in tours.

International travelers can now plan overnight stays at multiple hotels, or plan a twin island getaway between St. Kitts and Nevis. Travelers may move accommodations following the completion of the 24-hour vacation in place.

Hotel stays are now available for fully vaccinated Nationals and Residents who would like to enjoy a staycation.

Fully-vaccinated nationals and residents are now allowed to enter the Travel Approved Port Zante site while cruise ships are in port. Individuals must show photo ID alongside a photocopy or original vaccination card in order to enter retail stores, bars, restaurants and casino.

As announced on October 7, 2021, fully vaccinated international air travelers must take an RT-PCR test upon arrival at their Travel Approved Accommodation, and vacation in place for 24 hours. Following a negative test and upon completion of the 24 hours, travelers can fully integrate into the Federation. Currently, only vaccinated travelers may visit St. Kitts and Nevis.

Exemptions are in place for Citizens and Residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and children under the age of 18 accompanying their fully vaccinated parents or guardians.

All Travel Protocols and Requirements remaining in place for the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, including the submission of negative test results from an RT PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival

Please see https://www.stkittstourism.kn/travel-requirements.

A traveler is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dose of a two dose vaccine series (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sinopharm or Sinovac), or two weeks after they have received a single dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). Mixing of approved vaccines for St. Kitts and Nevis is accepted.

Below are the travel requirements for fully vaccinated travelers as of November 22, 2021:

Submit a COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test results from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEO 17025 standard, taken 72 hours prior to travel. These tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal sample. (no self-samples, rapid tests or home tests will be considered valid – visit testfortravel.com to find a testing location near you).

Fill out the embarkation form and all other supporting documentation.

Fully vaccinated travelers will be required to submit a copy of their official vaccination record card including dates when doses were administered.

All incoming travelers must have hard copies of their KNA travel form, negative RT-PCR test results, vaccination record card and taxi fare as only Travel Approved taxis will be allowed to transport travelers to their accommodations.

Forms must be submitted no later than 24 hours prior to travel: visit here to access form, upload test results and vaccination record card.

Health Screening Questions: All travelers will have temperature checked and answer a series of health screening questions, including health and travel history. In the event a traveler exhibits any covid symptoms during the health screening, the traveler will be required to take a COVID-19 test on site at the traveler’s expense.



Book at travel approved hotel for international travelers: Four Seasons Golden Rock Inn Marriott’s St. Kitts Beach Club Montpelier Plantation & Beach Oualie Beach Resort Paradise Beach Park Hyatt Royal St. Kitts Hotel Timothy Beach Resort

Within 24 hours of arrival, all international travelers staying at their travel approved hotel undergo an RT-PCR test, with the traveler paying for the test administered onsite at the travel-approved hotel. The test rates are: $100- for USD nationals/residents $150 for USD non-nationals/non-residents. Reservations are made solely through the hotel concierge. Tests conducted by independent local labs or health professionals offering RT-PCR testing services are not accepted. The test must be taken by a Ministry of Health approved medical health professional at the traveler’s cost listed.

All visitors are required to “vacation in place” at the travel approved hotel where they may move freely about the property within and use any and all available amenities until they receive a negative test result.

Upon receipt of a negative test result and completing the 24 hour vacation in place requirement, they can integrate into the Federation and participate in all open tours, visit attractions and travel throughout the island. This requirement also applies to non-vaccinated children under the age of 18 traveling with fully vaccinated parents.

Antigen tests are available for outbound air travelers whose countries of origin accept approved rapid testing upon return from international destinations. RT-PCR testing is also available. The Federation has removed the exit testing requirement for travelers whose countries of origin do not require return testing.

International travelers who would like to stay at a private rental home or condo must stay at a property that has been pre-approved as a quarantine housing at their own cost, including security. Please submit request to info@stkittstourism.kn



Travel restrictions for Brazil remain in place, with persons from that destination denied entry into the federation at this time.

