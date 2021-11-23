Clarke, Liburd, Valitova To Represent SKN at 1st Junior Pan Am Games

St. Kitts and Nevis Athletes that will participate in the 1st Junior Pan Am Games: Amya Clarke, (far left); Tah-j Liburd, (centre); Arina Valitova, (far right)

By: T. Chapman

A five member delegation will represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the 1st Junior Pan Am Games to be held in Cali, Colombia from November 25th – December 6th 2021.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee issued a press statement announcing the five (5) member delegation.

The team is led by Chef de Mission, Mr. Lorenzo Wilkinson. The team comprises of three athletes who will be competing in Track and Field events and Tennis. They are:

Athletics

Amya Clarke – competing in the 100m event

Tah’j Liburd – competing in the 400m event

Tennis

Arina Valitova – competing in the women singles.

The team will be engaged in competition on the following dates:

• Tennis – November 29th – December 3, 2021

• Athletics – November 30th – December 2, 2021

Dr Dwain Archibald will serve as Medical officer/ and Covid Liaison Officer.

The 1st Junior Pan Games are being held under the auspices of the Pan American Sports Organisation and the Government of Colombia. The games aim to ensure that the future athletes of the Pan American Region are actively engaged in high level training and competition.