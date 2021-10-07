St Kitts Nevis Reduces Quarantine Time for Fully Vaccinated Inbound Travellers
Effective today, Fully Vaccinated Inbound Travellers would only be required to quarantine for 24 hours.
The new measures were announced on Wednesday 6 October, 2021.
Traveller’s would still be required to submit a RT-PCR Test 72 hours before arrival and take a second test within the period of quarantine, once the test sample is negative, the traveller would be released.
Travellers can either quarantine in an approved hotel or at a private residence approved by the Task Force.
Regulation 14 – sub regulation 6 on page 7 of the Statutory Rules and Orders, No. 38 of 2021 outlines the Restrictions on Regional and International Traveller’s.