FIELD HOSPITALS TO ARRIVE IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS SHORTLY TO AID IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

Sourced: SKNIS

Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has confirmed that the two field hospitals acquired by St. Kitts and Nevis to aid health sector response to COVID-19 will be in the Federation hopefully by November 2021.

“We have received a commitment that we will receive two field hospitals. The plan is one will come to St. Kitts and the other will be made available to the sister island of Nevis. We will receive one in October and the second should follow sometime thereafter, possibly by November,” said Prime Minister Harris, during his monthly press conference held at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room on September 28.

Dr. Harris said that the first of the two field hospitals will be installed in St. Kitts. He added that the health experts, health planners and the administration will determine where exactly it will be placed.

Each field hospital can house up to 40 beds. One of the field hospitals will be based in St. Kitts while the other will be based in Nevis. The facilities will supplement the bed capacity at the COVID-19 ward at the Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts and the COVID-19 Unit at the Alexandra Hospital in Nevis.

The field hospitals were acquired through the Humanitarian Assistance Programme of the United States Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM). According to the website southcom.mil, the field hospitals are equipped with generators and air conditioning equipment.