St Kitts-Nevis records 150 new COVID-19 cases: Active Cases 372
By: Staff Writer
Over the period December 29th – January 1st COVID-19 cases have been rising rapidly.
During the last four days, 226 new cases were recorded. New cases tally for those specific days are as follows: Wednesday 29th – 41; Thursday 30th – 81; Friday 31st – 44 and January 1st – 150. As of Sunday (January 2), 372 active cases are being monitored: St. Kitts – 311 and Nevis – 61
While the case count continues to increase, it was announced on December 30, 2021 that the Omicron variant is present in St. Kitts and Nevis.
Health authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis are allowing persons 18 and older to get their booster shots.
If you received your AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in February/ March, earlier up in this year and six months whatever elapsed between the second dose and present, you are eligible once you’re 18 years and over, you are eligible to come to any of the health centres and request your Pfizer booster shot so it is available here in the Federation.Dr. Hazel Laws – Chief Medical Officer