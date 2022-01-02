St Kitts-Nevis records 150 new COVID-19 cases: Active Cases 372

By: Staff Writer

Over the period December 29th – January 1st COVID-19 cases have been rising rapidly.

During the last four days, 226 new cases were recorded. New cases tally for those specific days are as follows: Wednesday 29th – 41; Thursday 30th – 81; Friday 31st – 44 and January 1st – 150. As of Sunday (January 2), 372 active cases are being monitored: St. Kitts – 311 and Nevis – 61

While the case count continues to increase, it was announced on December 30, 2021 that the Omicron variant is present in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Health authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis are allowing persons 18 and older to get their booster shots.