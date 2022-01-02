Marjorie Morton on Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Former President of the Nevis Island Assembly

Former Deputy Governor General of Nevis and Former President of the Nevis Island Assembly, Majorie Morton, CSM will be conferred with the Member Of the Most Excellent Order of The British Empire, (MBE) for governance and public service.

Marjorie Morton, CSM served as Deputy Governor General of Nevis from 2017-2018. Prior to that, she served as President of the Nevis Island Assembly from 1996 to 2011. She also served as the Clerk of the Assembly prior to becoming President.

In 2015, Mrs. Morton was bestowed with the Star of Merit for her contribution in public service.

A press release issued by Government House on New Year’s Day stated that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second has been graciously pleased to approve Awards in Her New Year’s Honours List for 2022 for the following citizens of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Mr. Larkland Montgomery Richards

For his contribution to the development of tourism.

Mr. Richards is a former Permanent Secretary and established the Bird Rock Beach Hotel

Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, (MBE)

Mr. Peter Coury

For his contribution in business enterprise.

Mr. Coury is a longstanding Businessman with David Coury and Co. Ltd at Bay Road, Basseterre, St. Kitts.