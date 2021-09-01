St. Kitts & Nevis’ newest Paediatrician graduates from Cuba

St. Kitts & Nevis’ newest Paediatrician, Dr. Yannik M. Henry

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 1, 2021 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis celebrates the addition of another medical specialist in the person of Dr. Yannik M. Henry, who recently graduated from the University of Medical Sciences in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, with a speciality in Paediatrics.

The young and vibrant medical mind received his early education at the St. Paul’s Primary School in his home village of St. Paul’s, the Sandy Point High School (now Charles E. Mills Secondary School) and the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) respectively.



Around the year 2010, Henry was awarded an academic scholarship through the Cuba-Saint Kitts and Nevis Scholarship Programme to study Medicine in Cuba. In 2016, he graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Higher Institute of Medical Sciences in Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

Early in his general practice, Dr. Henry was encouraged and moulded by then Paediatrician Dr. Ian Jacobs (now deceased). In 2018, Dr. Henry was accepted by Cuba once again, this time to specialize in Paediatrics.

Yannik Henry is eternally grateful to the Almighty God, his mentor Paediatrician the late Dr. Ian Jacobs, his family and friends, fellow students, the staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Her Excellency Ambassador Verna Mills (who was a great source of support and encouragement), the Governments of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Cuba, and any person who contributed in any way to his success. Dr. Henry looks forward with enthusiasm to serving the people, especially the youth and children of the Federation in his new role as Paediatrician.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs joins the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis to register congratulations to Dr. Yannik Henry, the newest Paediatrician in the medical fraternity of Saint Kitts and Nevis and wishes him every success as he continues to serve.