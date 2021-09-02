IS INSTAGRAM DOWN? USERS COMPLAIN APP IS NOT REFRESHING

By: Tito Chapman

Content Creator and Social Media Manager

Instagram appears to have stopped working properly, with users complaining they are unable to use it as usual.

Complaints included the fact that the news feed would not refresh, post wouldn’t upload, direct messages would not send, or comments could not be posted– as well as not being able to get into the app at all.

When trying to upload a post, this message would pop up: We’ll try again when there is a better connection.

The problems are being experienced around the world, according to tracking website Down Detector, which suggested there had been problems all morning.

In a statement, Facebook said it was aware of the issues with Instagram. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” it said.

Down Detector also suggested there could be issues with WhatsApp and Facebook, indicating that the problem could be with the company’s servers.