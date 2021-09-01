Kittitians Mitcham & Liburd Apart of West Indies U19 Support Staff

By: T. Chapman

Former Kittitian Cricketers, Junie Mitcham and Steve Liburd are on tour with the West Indies U19 Cricket Team as they form part of the support staff.

Mitcham is the Team Manager while Liburd serves as the Assistant Coach.

In the past, Mitcham has served in various capacities for CWI such as Project Officer and Leeward Islands Territorial Development Officer. Liburd previously served as head-coach of the Leeward Islands U17 team and assistant coach of the West Indies Women’s Team.

Three Nevisians are on tour with the team. They are Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Anderson Amurdan and Onajae Amory. The team is being coached by Rohan Nurse.

The full support staff reads as follows:

Rohan Nurse (Acting Head Coach)

Sir Curtly Ambrose (Assistant Coach)

Steve Liburd (Assistant Coach)

Junie Mitcham (Team Manager)

Avenesh Seetaram (Analyst)

Alex Forde (Strength & Conditioning Coach)

Lyndon Knights (Physiotherapist)

The tour will feature six Youth One-Day Internationals at The County Ground, Beckenham and The Polo Farm, Canterbury from Saturday, September 4 to Friday, September 17.