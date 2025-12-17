ST. KITTS’ KUNAL TILOKANI SELECTED IN WEST INDIES U19 WORLD CUP SQUAD FOR 2026 IN ZIMBABWE

St. Kitts all-rounder Kunal Tilokani has achieved a significant milestone in his young cricketing career after being named in the West Indies Under-19 squad for the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, set to take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia from 15 January to 6 February.

Tilokani’s inclusion in the 15-member West Indies side is the culmination of a standout 2025 season in which he impressed across multiple levels of regional cricket. He represented both the Leeward Islands Under-19 and Under-17 teams, earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title at the West Indies Under-17 Tournament. He also featured in senior competitions — including the Cool and Smooth T20 Tournament, St. Kitts Senior T20 team and the Senior 50-Over team — demonstrating both skill and maturity well beyond his years. In international preparation ahead of the World Cup, Tilokani has already been involved in a seven-match Youth ODI series against England Under-19s in Grenada, where he contributed valuable runs and gained vital experience against quality opposition.

The West Indies squad, captained by Joshua Dorne, has been drawn in Group D alongside South Africa, Afghanistan and Tanzania at the World Cup, with group matches set for the High-Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia, before progressing to stages in Zimbabwe.

Tilokani’s selection not only highlights his individual talent and work ethic but also represents a proud moment for St. Kitts cricket and its youth development pathways as he prepares to compete on the global stage.