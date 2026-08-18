St. Kitts Four Earn CWI Under-19 High-Performance Camp Selection

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) proudly congratulates four of the Federation’s promising young female cricketers on their selection to Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Under-19 Women’s High-Performance Training Camp in preparation for the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2027.

Aaliyah Weekes, Zara Skerritt, Leanga Warner and Cquinya Dasent have been selected for the CWI Under-19 training camp, representing another significant achievement for women’s cricket in St. Kitts and an important step in the development of the island’s emerging talent.

The four players have been identified as part of CWI’s ongoing efforts to assess, develop and prepare the next generation of West Indies women’s cricketers ahead of the 2027 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Weekes, Skerritt and Warner represented the Leeward Islands at the recently concluded Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship, where they gained valuable regional experience and showcased their potential.

Skerritt and Weekes were particularly impressive during the tournament, finishing among the competition’s leading run-scorers.

Skerritt produced a strong campaign, scoring 113 runs at an average of 28.25, including a top score of 37 not out.

Weekes also made a valuable contribution, scoring 105 runs at an average of 20.20, with a top score of 31 not out.

Their performances helped highlight the quality of emerging female cricket talent from St. Kitts while contributing to the Leeward Islands’ campaign.

The inclusion of Warner and Dasent alongside Skerritt and Weekes gives St. Kitts four representatives in the CWI Under-19 training group and further demonstrates the growing depth of young female cricket talent on the island.

The High-Performance Camp forms part of CWI’s preparations for the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2027. The programme is designed to identify, develop and prepare players for the demands of international cricket while providing them with exposure to a high-performance environment.

Selection is based on a range of factors, including performances in regional competition, technical ability, tactical awareness, temperament, competitiveness, fitness, age eligibility and overall potential.

The selected players will undergo training focused on technical, tactical, physical and mental development, while being exposed to the standards and intensity expected at the international level.

For St. Kitts, the selection of four players represents a positive reflection of the continued progress of women’s cricket and the work being undertaken to develop young cricketers.

The St. Kitts Cricket Association extends its congratulations to Aaliyah Weekes, Zara Skerritt, Leanga Warner and Cquinya Dasent, as well as their families, coaches, teammates and everyone who has contributed to their development.

The SKCA wishes the four young cricketers every success during the CWI Under-19 Training Camp and looks forward to following their continued progress as they pursue their ambitions within West Indies women’s cricket.

The Association remains committed to supporting the development of young cricketers and creating opportunities for St. Kitts players to excel at the regional and international levels.

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