St. Kitts Featured in Porthole Cruise & Travel Magazine

BASSETERRE (19TH August, 2021): St. Kitts partnered with Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine to develop a Destination Wedding feature published yesterday.



Titled “St. Kitts Makes for the Perfect Destination Wedding,” the article highlights St. Kitts’ unique venues that make exceptional locations for wedding ceremonies and memorable photography “so your special day is exactly what you’ve always dreamed of.”



The dedicated feature, accentuated by the beautiful camerawork of Modern Elegance Photography, is focused on presenting St. Kitts’ abundance of diverse, historic and traditional settings for saying “I Do.” Included in the feature are Brimstone Hill National Fortress Park, under the shade of a 300-year-old Saman tree at Romney Manor and the picturesque beachside locales at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts.



The partnership is part of a continuing campaign highlighted by our highly effective “Retie-the-Knot” photo contest and targeted at the discerning couples and wider romance travel markets across the U.S. Currently, the market is being supported though broadcast integrations, online articles, connected TV and social media.



Porthole Cruise Magazine is a bi-monthly, internationally distributed periodical dedicated to cruise ship travel, holiday cruise destinations, and cruise ship news. Their readers are both first-time and veteran leisure travelers in more than 40 countries around the globe. The publication reaches captive cruise-going and travel audiences by paid subscriptions, newsstand and bookstore sales, onboard distribution, and corporate and travel agency readership.

