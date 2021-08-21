Elaine wins in Oregon, clocks 10:54 PB

Double Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah set a new Jamaican national record of 10.54 seconds (0.m/s) to put to rest the question of who is the best female 100 metre runner in the world. Thompson-Herah won the star studded race at the Prefontaine Classic which hosted at the Hayward Field in the United States today.

Thompson-Herah broke her own national record of 10.61 seconds that she ran when she won the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce was second in 10.73 seconds and Shericka Jackson third in a new personal best 10.76 seconds as they repeated their finish from the Olympics when they swept the medals. Briana Williams, the fourth Jamaican in the race, placed eighth in a time of 11.09 seconds.

American Sha’Carri Richardson who was billed to be in the top four based on her personal best, (PB) of 10.72 failed to live up to the hype. She was last in 11.14 seconds.