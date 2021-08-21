SKNFA Officials To Feature In Tournament In The Dominican Republic

Sourced Information

Ten Football match officials from St. Kitts and Nevis will be travelling to the Dominican Republic to officiate matches in the Caribbean Union challenge series, from August 22nd to 29th.

A brief ceremony was held at Football House on Tuesday, where the delegation comprising of 8 Referees and 2 match officials, were congratulated by SKNFA President, Anthony Johnson, First Vice President Don Grant, second vice President, Coleen Williams, SKNFA General Secretary, Stanley Jacobs and Manager of the Referees’ Department, Malcolm Ramsey

Diane Browne and Dexter Tyrell, both from the SKNFA, will serve as Venue Coordinators for the tournament series in the Dominican Republic.

The Referees who will be travelling to the Dominican Republic are:

Shando Wilkinson; Reginald Gumbs and Sanchez Bass.

Assistant Referees: Ulinda Warner, Tara Wilkinson, Jeniqua Matthew, Jaden Rouse and Lenroy Parris.