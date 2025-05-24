Sports

Sharim Hamilton smashes his own record – runs sub-50 400m hurdles

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
SharimHamilton 20250524 183433 0000

Sharim Hamilton Smashes his own record.

Just 48 hours after smashing his own record, Sharim Hamilton delivered historic a  performance. He set a new national record and copped third place in the Men’s 400m Hurdles at the NCAA Division II National Championships.

fb img 17481252236342159317610254574372

Hamilton stopped the clock 49.89 seconds for 3rd place. His time is a new national record in the 400m hurdles.

He now has the distinction of being the first athlete in national history to run a sub-50 second 400m hurdles.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article b4c34ac2 9d61 9284 c5b1 12e9f1909526 Christophe Harbour and its Shareholders, the Darby Family and the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis, Announce the Sale of Marina Assets and Operations to Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy