Sharim Hamilton smashes his own record – runs sub-50 400m hurdles

Sharim Hamilton Smashes his own record.

Just 48 hours after smashing his own record, Sharim Hamilton delivered historic a performance. He set a new national record and copped third place in the Men’s 400m Hurdles at the NCAA Division II National Championships.

Hamilton stopped the clock 49.89 seconds for 3rd place. His time is a new national record in the 400m hurdles.

He now has the distinction of being the first athlete in national history to run a sub-50 second 400m hurdles.

