U19 Cricket: Leeward Islands whip Guyana by 10 wickets

Leeward Islands bowlers were dominant against Guyana (Photo: CWI Media)

Final scores in the match: Guyana 73 all out and 90 all out; Leeward Islands 151 all out and 14-0.

Antiguan Micah Mckenzie was the star for the Leeward Islands in their encounter against Trinidad which concluded yesterday.

Electing to bat first, Guyana were bowled out for a paltry 73. Micah McKenzie was the pick of the bowlers. He bagged 4 wickets for 9 runs from six overs. He got support from Chamiqueko Landerfort (2-7) and Onaje Amory (2-19).

At the end of the first day, the Leeward Islands had a lead of 46. Resuming the day on 119-4, they were dismissed for 151 with overnight batsmen Jewel Andrew (56) and Nathan Edward (26) among the runs.

Isai Thorne picked up five of the six wickets to fall on day two, finishing with figures of 6-36 off 12 overs. Jonathan Rampersaud had 2-21.

Trailing by 78, Guyana’s batting failed yet again. Their innings lasted only 31.2 overs. Guyana was bowled out for 90.

Zachary Jodah made 23, Shamar Yearwood 22 and Alvin Mohabir 18*.

Bowling for Leeward Islands, Micah McKenzie bagged 5-18. Onaje Amory picked up 2 wickets for 25 runs.

Set a target of 13 for victory, Leeward Islands coasted to victory without losing a wicket.