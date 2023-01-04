Grand Masters Captures Road March Title; Ultra Carnival wins Troupe of the Year

The winners have been announced for the Sugar Mas street activities.

The announcement was made yesterday by St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Chairwoman Ms. Shannon Hawley.

The results are as follows:

Awards – Grand Parade

Troupe of the Year – Ultra (616 points)
2nd Place – Luxe (534 points)
3rd Place – Nautimas (359 points)
Section of the Year – Ultra Carnival Sugar Mas (66 points)
Spirit of Carnival – Ultra Carnival (103 points)
King of the Bands – Luxe Glenroy Marshall (576 points)
Queen of the Bands –Luxe Kyla Morton (539 points)

First troupe to Launch – Fhunn Vibes

Awards – Jouvert

Large Troupes (200 participants and over)
Winner – Chattabox (182 points)
1st Runner-up – Red Devils (154 points)
2nd Runner-up – GM Addix (149 points)

Small Troupes (between 50 to 199 participants)
Winner Jab Jab (200 points)

Individual Mas Player – Romaine Belgrove

Road March Winner – Grand Masters – Outside Again – (145.5)
1st Runner-up – Small Axe Band – Kick Dem off de Wall – (128.5 points)

2nd Runner-up – Upset Squad – Cowbell (128 points)


