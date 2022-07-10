HMP TO JUMP-START STAFF TRAINING FOLLOWING COVID DISRUPTION

Officials at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) in St Kitts are working to jump-start staff training following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner of Corrections at HMP, Terrance James, said that staff training was one of the key aspects of the Prison Reform Symposium held on July 05 and 06, 2022, at the St Kitts Marriott Resort. He indicated that staff at the institution must be prepared to upgrade their knowledge and skill set.

“Training of staff is critical,” he stated. “If we are to have inmates reformed so that when they are discharged they can reintegrate into society and make a positive contribution, we must have staff trained on how to reform inmates.”

The Commissioner of Corrections noted that he intends to pursue a training opportunity for staff to travel overseas in 2019.

“Just as some of my staff were preparing to travel to Barbados for some training at the Dodds Prison in Barbados, the COVID derailed that and we are hoping that we can pick back up on that and be able to get some training,” he added, noting that the Dodds Correctional Facility was recently built.

Commissioner James expressed that the Prison Reform Symposium was timely given the focus on prison infrastructure as well as prisoner rights. The symposium came at a time when the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is constructing a modern correctional facility.

