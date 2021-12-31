ST. KITTS AND NEVIS INTRODUCES CAR PARK COVID-19 TESTING

The Ministry of Health on St. Kitts is now offering increased testing opportunities for persons experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

At Thursday’s emergency briefing by the National Emergency Operations Centre, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, stated that car park COVID-19 testing will now be offered for free for one hour at three main sites around St. Kitts.

According to Dr. Laws, the car park testing will be introduced for one hour on a weekly basis in the first instance.

The scheduled days are Tuesdays at the Basseterre Health Centre, Wednesdays at the Pogson Hospital and Thursdays at the Mary Charles Hospital. Testing will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at all venues on the designated days.

However, persons must be exhibiting COVID-like symptoms to access this free convenient service.