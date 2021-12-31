King Astro Crowned New Calypso Monarch

By: Staff Writer

For Sugar Mas 50, Oscar Browne, popularly known as King Astro was declared winner of the Senior Calypso Monarch Competition.

King Astro who sang ‘Resilience & Pay To Live’ amassed 710 points to dethrone Queeny G and out perform eight other competitors.

His closest competitor, King Socrates secured the First Runner-up spot with 698 points while the Second Runner-up spot went to Lady Diva with 696 points.

The Finals, which was held at Carnival Village, brought the curtains down on the major events for the Annual Festival. This year’s festival was scaled back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.