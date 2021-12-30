Onaje Amory Shines But West Indies U19 lose 3rd ODI by 1 wicket

By: T. Chapman

Nevisian spin bowler, Onaje Amory led a fierce fightback for the West Indies Rising Stars against South Africa in the 3rd Youth ODI on Thursday at Cumberland Playing Field, St Vincent but South Africa prevailed with a one-wicket win.

Set 107 for victory, the South Africans were cruising at 72 for 4 before Amory took four wickets in 14 balls to swing the match back towards the West Indies.

At 101-9, lower order batsman Liam Alder struck two sixes off the first three balls of the next over from Giovonte DePeiza to take South Africa to victory and a 2-1 lead in the series.

Young Amory finished with of 4/8 from 4 overs.

Earlier, West Indies U19s struggled to 106 off 38.3 overs.

Shaqkere Parris (27) and Teddy Bishop (26) took the West Indies U19s to 97 for 5 before the innings imploded.

Summarized scores: West Indies U19 106 all out in 38.3 overs (Parris 27, Bishop 26, DePeiza 22; Brevis 3/6, Coetzer 3/25) vs South Africa U19 (Cunningham 25, Alder 24*, Amory 4/8). South Africa U19 won by 1 wicket and lead the series 2-1