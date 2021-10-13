St. Kitts and Nevis holds bilateral talks with São Tomé and Príncipe

Images: Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley holds bilateral talks with Her Excellency Edite Ten Jua, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Community of São Tomé and Príncipe on the margins of the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Serbia (October 12, 2021)

(Belgrade, October 12, 2021)- – On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley held bilateral talks with Her Excellency Edite Ten Jua, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Community of São Tomé and Príncipe on the margins of the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Serbia.

The Foreign Ministers discussed matters of mutual interest including cooperation in tourism, climate change and greater cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean as both regions seek to animate greater South-South cooperation.

St. Kitts and Nevis and São Tomé and Príncipe formalized diplomatic relations in September 2018 in the margins of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly. Both countries remain committed to strengthening ties in the bilateral and multilateral fora.

