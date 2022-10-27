SKELEC WELCOMES NEWLY APPOINTED BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 26th, 2022)— The newly constituted Board of Directors, which is presided over by Mrs. Nuricer Archibald, is warmly welcomed by The St Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC).

The SKELEC Board of Directors Chairperson position is now held by Mrs. Nuricer Archibald. Mrs. Archibald has worked at the St. Kitts-Nevis National Bank since 2008, where she has held several managerial positions. The University of the West Indies awarded Mrs. Archibald a BSc in Social Sciences with First Class Honors. She also possesses an MSc in Human Resource Management and Training from the University of Leicester and is an Anti-Money Laundering Certified Associate (AMLCA).

Mr. David Lake was chosen to serve as vice-chairperson of the Board of Directors. Mr. Lake has over 23 years of experience as a business executive, including 13 years as the general manager of FLOW/LIME. The University of the West Indies awarded Mr. Lake a BSc in Industrial Engineering, and the University of Birmingham awarded him an MSc in Integrated Management Systems.

Mr. Basil Woods, Ms. Naevisia Scarborough, Ms. Nisharma Rattan Mack, Ms. Cheryl Jeffers, Ms. Tasha Hendrickson, Mr. Terrance Williams and Mrs. Tasanna Kelly-Johnson are the additional newly appointed Board of Directors. Former Chairman Mr. Mahesh Nariani has returned as a member of the Board of Director.

The management of St Kitts Electricity Company Limited. (SKELEC) is eager to welcome the new board of directors’ fresh perspectives and skills as the company works to make up the advancements energy sector.

About SKELEC

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) formerly the St. Kitts Electricity Department (SKED) is a public utility that provides electric power generation, transmission and distribution services to St. Kitts. SKELEC is the sole electricity provider in St. Kitts that seeks to supply reliable electricity at a competitive price in harmony with the local community and environment. The St. Kitts Electricity Company is owned by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and is ran by a board of directors. SKELEC began operations on August 1, 2011.