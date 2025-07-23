Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Nominated for Prestigious MIPAD 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 23, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew, has been nominated for the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award and Tribute by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), a global civil society initiative recognized by the United Nations. This accolade is one of MIPAD’s highest honors and celebrates leaders of African descent whose work and influence have had transformative impact across generations.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Drew during his national press conference held on July 22, 2025, where he expressed, “I have been nominated to receive recognition by MIPAD, which is connected to the United Nations, to honour or to recognize leaders of African descent who are making significant strides to advance African peoples in the world. I think I will be the only Prime Minister in the region to do that.”

This global recognition comes as Dr. Drew continues to strengthen St. Kitts and Nevis’ international partnerships and champion a progressive, people-centered vision rooted in the Sustainable Island State Agenda. His leadership has been marked by bold efforts in reconnecting with the African continent, pioneering renewable energy, expanding healthcare access, modernizing infrastructure, and promoting inclusive economic growth.

Reflecting on the significance of the award, the Prime Minister added, “Our size does not limit what we can achieve… We are small, but we tallawah.”

Dr. Drew will be recognized during MIPAD’s Recognition Weekend on September 26, 2025, at the Harvard Club in New York City, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

He joins a distinguished cohort of global luminaries, including President Barack Obama, President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus of the WHO, all of whom have previously received the Lifetime Achievement distinction.

