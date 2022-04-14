St Kitts and Nevis 2022 CARIFTA athletics team

By: Staff Writer

A 17-MEMBER St. Kitts and Nevis team has been named for the 2022 Carifta Track and Field Championships, which will take place at the National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica during the Easter weekend (April 16-18).

The official delegation includes athletes from both St Kitts and Nevis as well as a few collegiate athletes studying in the United States.

The athletes are as follows:

The team officials are Azurdee Phillip, (team manager) and Mr Hugh Matthew, (Head Coach). Mr Damon Bacchus General Secretary of SKN Athletics as well as Mr Dwayne Warner Vice President of SKN Athletics also travelled with the team.

The team departed for Jamaica today, Thursday 14th April, 2022.