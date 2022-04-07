SKNLP Announces New Candidates

Leader of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, Dr. Terrance Drew with newest candidates, Marsha Henderson and Samal Duggins

The St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party announced two new candidates on Sunday 3 April, 2022 for the next general elections constitutionally due in 2025.

The event which was dubbed “On De Block” was held at the CUNA Parking Lot. The party introduced to its supporters its slate of candidates who will be contesting in all constituencies. Two of the eight candidates, will be contesting for the first time.

Lawyer Marsha Henderson was announced as the candidate for Constituency #2, taking over from Marcella Liburd. Henderson will be contesting against incumbent Jonel Powell of the People’s Action Movement.

Samal Duggins was announced as the candidate for Constituency #4, succeeding Steve Wrensford. The incumbent for constituency #4 is Lindsay Grant of the People’s Action Movement.

Labour’s full team reads:

Constituency #1 – Hon. Geoffrey Hanley

Constituency #2 – Marsha Henderson

Constituency #3 – Konris Maynard

Constituency #4 – Samal Duggins

Constituency #5 – Kenny Douglas

Constituency #6 – Denzil Douglas

Constituency #7 – Leon Natta Nelson

Constituency #8 – Terrance Drew