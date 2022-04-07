SKNLP Announces New Candidates
The St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party announced two new candidates on Sunday 3 April, 2022 for the next general elections constitutionally due in 2025.
The event which was dubbed “On De Block” was held at the CUNA Parking Lot. The party introduced to its supporters its slate of candidates who will be contesting in all constituencies. Two of the eight candidates, will be contesting for the first time.
Lawyer Marsha Henderson was announced as the candidate for Constituency #2, taking over from Marcella Liburd. Henderson will be contesting against incumbent Jonel Powell of the People’s Action Movement.
Samal Duggins was announced as the candidate for Constituency #4, succeeding Steve Wrensford. The incumbent for constituency #4 is Lindsay Grant of the People’s Action Movement.
Labour’s full team reads:
Constituency #1 – Hon. Geoffrey Hanley
Constituency #2 – Marsha Henderson
Constituency #3 – Konris Maynard
Constituency #4 – Samal Duggins
Constituency #5 – Kenny Douglas
Constituency #6 – Denzil Douglas
Constituency #7 – Leon Natta Nelson
Constituency #8 – Terrance Drew