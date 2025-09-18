Breaking News

Male Injured In Newcastle Shooting: Investigation Launched

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
By: Staff Writer

The authorities on Nevis are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred this morning (Sept. 18) in the Newcastle area, Nevis. According to police, one man was injured and later transported to the Alexandra Hospital.

Reports indicate that the shooting took place near the Combermere Pre-School.

The victim wasn’t identified by police and up to press time. No official statement from the police has been issued.

To date, fifteen non-fatal shootings have been recorded in the Federation.

