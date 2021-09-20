St. Kitts a Finalist for Two 2021 OMMA Awards

BASSETERRE (20th September, 2021): Two marketing initiatives of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, the “Awake Your Sense of Wander” Campaign and the “Retie the Knot” Photo Contest were recently announced as 2021 OMMA (Online Media, Marketing and Advertising) Award Finalists.



“I am extremely gratified to have our team efforts recognized by such a prestigious award series as the OMMA Awards,” said Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “Covid-19 has presented a uniquely challenging environment for those of us in the Travel and Tourism industry. Our planning, and the choice of integrated marketing tools and tactics employed in 2021, allowed us to utilize more digital platforms and social media channels than ever before. I am very pleased with the results; the team and I look forward to promoting and marketing the destination for our upcoming winter and other promotions using these digital platforms and social media channels.”



The ‘Awake your Sense of Wander Campaign,’ launched at the peak of the Covid-19 lockdown when the island was closed, was tapped for Excellence in a Travel/Tourism Campaign category. With the campaign, St. Kitts sought to maintain brand awareness and keep its target audiences engaged and inspired about travelling. The multi-channel initiative was designed to encourage travelers to experience the island virtually and dream about a future visit. As restrictions began to ease in November 2020, the campaign leveraged the post-pandemic appeal of uncrowded destinations and island hotels offering immersive on-site experiences.

The “Retie the Knot” photo contest was recognized in the Excellence in Online Advertising category. To build awareness for and encourage participation in St. Kitts’ first-ever Group Vow Renewal, the Retie the Knot Photo Contest featured a Grand Prize trip to St. Kitts to participate in the November 2021 event. For a chance to win, couples were invited to submit their wedding photos and a story about why their photo should win. Finalists were encouraged to invite their friends to vote during a public voting period and were provided with branded social graphics to support their bid.



#



A bout the OMMA Awards



Now in its 17th year, the OMMA Awards is an awards series created to honor the best in Online Media, Marketing, and Advertising with 39 categories across two sections: Excellence in Online Advertising and Excellence in Media & Marketing. Whether by channel, industry sector or medium, the OMMA Awards cover every corner of the digital advertising industry. Created by Mediapost, it honors companies and advertisers that evolve and innovate the horizons of digital advertising. Winners will be announced October 5th.