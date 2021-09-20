Elaine Thompson-Herah To Receive Diplomatic Passport

By: Staff Writer

Olivia Grange, Minister with responsibility for Sports in Jamaica announced on Wednesday 15 September that double Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, will receive a diplomatic passport.

At the time of the announcement, Grange was speaking at a welcome-home ceremony for Thompson-Herah at the VIP room at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

Thompson-Herah retained both the women’s 100 and 200 metres titles at the Tokyo Olympics. She was also a member of the quartet that won the women’s 4-by-100-metres relay in a new national record.

The double Olympic Champion bettered her Olympic run to clock 10.54 seconds at the Diamond League meet held in Eugene, Oregon in August.

According to Minister Grange, the new passport will make it easier for Thompson-Herah to travel across the world.