Amoree Jones Stars For Leewards: Leewards Beat Guyana By Four Wickets

By: T. Chapman

Nevisian Amoree Jones top scores with 17* not out against Guyana.

Kittitian Jaheem Clarke hit the winning runs for the Leewards in the final over off of D. Persaud, a six, to claim victory for the Leewards.

In a nail biting contest, the Leeward Islands beat Guyana by 4 wickets with just two balls to spare in the rain affected encounter.

Batting first, Guyana amassed a total of 72 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in 16 overs.

Needing 73 runs for victory, the Leewards lost wickets early. Nevisian opening batsman Lyhte Browne was caught for 3 and captain Mattew Miller made 11.

Jones commenced his innings in grand style with a spanking six over deep mid wicket, off the very first ball he faced and anchored the innings, to see his team home.

He partnered in a 26 run partnership with J’Quan Athanaze as they steadied the innings. Athanaze, (13) hit wicket with just six runs needed for victory.

Kittitian Jaheem Clarke sealed the deal with a straight six over long-on, off the fourth delivery.

Jones remained not out on 17.