SL Horsford St. Paul’s United F.C. Wins President’s Cup

By: Staff Writer

SL Horsford St. Paul’s United F.C. are the 2021-2022 President’s Cup Champions.

After a one-year hiatus, due to the covid-19 pandemic, Football action returned to the Warner Park stadium, as the SKNFA hosted the President’s cup on the evening of Wednesday 4th May.

The matchup between St. Paul’s vs St. Peter’s was off to a shocking start. The first and only goal came in the third minute of the game. Petrez Williams of St. Paul’s, struck the back of the net.

SL Horsford St. Paul’s United F.C. won 1-0.

Premier League matches resumed on Friday 6th May and games were also played on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th May.

