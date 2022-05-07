Inspector Rosemarie Isles-Joseph recognised as 224th Commonwealth Point of Light

Inspector Rosemarie Isles-Joseph, who spearheads the Explorers Youth Club initiative, was recognised by Her Majesty The Queen as the 224th Commonwealth Point of Light.

Points of Light are outstanding individual volunteers – people who are making a change in their community. Every weekday the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom recognises an inspirational volunteer with the Daily Point of Light award.

Inspector Rosemarie Isles Joseph, representing St. Kitts and Nevis, aged 53, is a Police officer who created a series of Explorer Community Youth Clubs to provide a safe space for children and young people at risk of gang violence and crime.

Inspector Isles set up the first club in 2017 in the Molineux and Phillips neighbourhoods with its success leading to the creation of further clubs across the country. With thirteen Explorers Clubs now established in different communities, and an approximate membership of 1400 children in St. Kitts, Inspector Isles is poised to launch the first club in Nevis in a few weeks. The clubs run after-school programmes, field trips and camping opportunities during school holidays, and have a particular focus on cadet parade and drill to help build discipline and camaraderie.

Inspector Isles said:

“I am extremely delighted to be the recipient of the Commonwealth Points of Light Award. I express heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Her Majesty The Queen for the award. It is an extremely good feeling that my vision and hard work in building the Explorers Youth Clubs in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis are being recognised in such a prestigious manner. June 26, 2022 will mark exactly five years since, on my own initiative, I launched the first Explorers Club at Mol Phil.

“Government later embraced Explorers and has provided substantial budgetary support annually. I must extend sincere appreciation to Mr. Osmond Petty, Permanent Secretary for National Security, for his strong support for Explorers. I sincerely thank and cherish the dedicated support of the hard-working and committed Officers of the Community Policing Team, past and present, the many parents and other family members of the Explorers children, and the businesses that support us. Once again, thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for so graciously recognising my work and, by extension, the Explorers Youth Clubs.”

