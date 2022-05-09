Barbados records 394 new cases of COVID-19

Barbados recorded 394 new COVID-19 cases, 180 males and 214 females, on Saturday, May 7, from the 1,320 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

Of the positive cases, 95 persons were under the age of 18, and 299 were 18 years and older.

There were 106 people in isolation facilities, while 3,612 were in home isolation.

Three persons, a 71-year-old vaccinated woman; an 83-year-old unvaccinated man, and a 91-year-old vaccinated man, passed away from the virus on Saturday.

As at May 7, there were 406 COVID-19 related deaths.

The public health laboratory has conducted 659,902 tests since February 2020, and recorded 73,592 COVID-19 cases (33,712 males and 39,880 females). Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 161,885 (70.9 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of fully vaccinated persons is 152,180 – 66,679 males and 85,501 females – which is 56.2 per cent of the total population or 66.6 per cent of the eligible population.

The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.