SKNTVET SECRETARIAT HOSTS SKILL QUEST FOR TUCKER CLARKE PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENTS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, November 07, 2025: As part of its TVET Awareness Month celebrations, the St. Kitts and Nevis Technical and Vocational Education and Training (SKNTVET) Secretariat hosted an engaging Skill Quest for Grade Six students of the Tucker Clarke Primary School on Friday, November 7, at the Christopher Wilkin Institute of Technology (CWIT).

The event was designed to introduce students to the wide range of technical and vocational skill areas offered at the institute, giving them a hands-on opportunity to explore future career paths.

Mrs. Samantha Bloice, Secretary, SKNTVET Secretariat, shared her enthusiasm about engaging young learners in the world of technical and vocational education.

“As we celebrate TVET Awareness Month 2025, we at the TVET Secretariat and TVET Council are pleased to have with us today the Tucker Clarke Primary School Grade Six students who are here at the Christopher Wilkin Institute of Technology. They will explore the different skill areas as part of their career day and part of our month of activities to see what areas they can matriculate into or what they’re interested in as they plan their future. We hope that after this experience that we have sparked an interest in them. For those who were not sure what they wanted to be, they can now see different areas and be more inclined to choose the skill areas, as there are many benefits to them personally and to the nation.”

The Skill Quest is one of several activities being held throughout TVET Awareness Month, as the SKNTVET Secretariat continues its mission to empower youth through skills training and education, while highlighting the vital role of vocational pathways in national development.

-30-