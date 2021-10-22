Man Critically Injured in Fire, Woman Found Dead

By: Staff Writer

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding a fire on Thursday.

The St Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire Thursday afternoon around 5 pm and found smoke coming from a wooden building in the Kittsodarts community on Wellington Road.

Circumstances surrounding the fire have not been released up to press time. However, the police confirmed the fire and death of a young female.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the male and the female were involved. Their child, a toddler was at the neighbour’s residence. The male is being treated at the Joseph N. France Hospital and according to the police, he is in a serious condition.

Details surrounding the death of the young lady are sketchy.