SKNFA Presents Concacaf Coaching Certificates to Local Coaches 

Photo Caption: Football Coach Earl Jones receives his certificate from SKNFA General Secretary Techell Mclean during the brief presentation ceremony at Football House recently

On Friday December 10, the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) held a brief ceremony to present certificates to coaches who were successful in completing their Concacaf Coaching courses over the years. The certificates presented were Concacaf B, C and D Licenses Certificates. The Concacaf B coaching course was done in 2020, the Concacaf C in 2019 and the Concacaf D since 2014.

This is important to the coaches as for them to get job opportunities abroad, they would need to present certification that they would have attained a certain level of coaching training. Our coaches will now be able to present their actual certificates if they’re seeking coaching job opportunities or further their coaching education. The new SKNFA executive promised that they would ensure they received their certificates, as this falls within the Association’s scope of raising the standard of football in the Federation.

